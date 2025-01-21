You Can Charge $400K for a 185-HP Porsche When It Looks This Good

The air-cooled Porsche 911 has taken on just about every form imaginable since it entered the restomodding cosmos. Fewer people care about the four-cylinder-powered 912, but Hungarian company KAMM has been working to change that since reinventing the model in 2023. It’s back with another 912c build, and this time it started with a soft-window 1968 Targa roadster. The result is a drop-top that’s light, quicker than stock, gorgeous, and deliciously orange.

KAMM’s latest 912c is based on a soft-window Targa because its founder, Miklós Kázmér, argues that’s the purest version of the open-top 912. The alternative was a Targa fitted with a glass rear window, which Porsche added to the list of options in 1967. But beyond the window, there’s not a lot left of this vehicle that still carries a Porsche part number. The 912c was built to “Semi-Carbon” specification, so its body panels and Targa bar are made with carbon fiber to shed as much weight as possible. KAMM states the curb weight at “under 800 kilograms” (about 1,764 pounds), which is beyond remarkably light. The boutique restomodder’s previous 912c coupe tipped the scale at an incredibly light 1,541 pounds all-up.

Lexan windows further keep weight in check. We’re betting the Targa weighs a little more than the coupe, though it should still make a Miata look a little big-boned at about 2,500 pounds. This particular 912c comes with a roof rack and a surfboard finished in a shade of orange called Tangerine that matches the body, and it rides on aluminum replicas of the steel wheels Porsche used in the 1960s. It’s both tasteful and subtle.

The cabin is also far less old-school than it looks. The carbon fiber seats are upholstered in a combination of Tobacco leather and Porsche Pasha cloth, which features a psychedelic pattern you’d expect to see on a pair of Vans slip-ons, and the driver faces a row of analog gauges like in the original 912, but there’s more than meets the eye. KAMM integrated a high-end sound system and air conditioning, for example. We like that these features are largely hidden from view. Sure, there are four air vents on the dashboard, but there’s not a touchscreen in sight.

Power comes from a 2.0-liter air-cooled flat-four that was rebuilt and modified to make 185 horsepower and 151 pound-feet of torque. For context, the stock 912 Targa got a 1.6-liter four derived from the 356’s engine and rated at about 90 horsepower and 98 pound-feet of torque. The 2.0 spins the rear wheels via a dog-leg five-speed manual transmission with KAMM-specific linkage and a ZF limited-slip differential.

It’s not a screaming horsepower figure, but with a car as light as this, it should be more than enough for a spectacularly engaging ride.

If you want the 912c Targa shown above, it can be yours for €395,000 (about $407,000 at the current conversion rate). If you’d rather configure your own restomod on a blank slate, KAMM notes it still has build slots available for 2025. Enthusiasts have numerous options to choose from, ranging from the paint color (the sky is the limit) to the gearing in the transmission (short, long, and touring). You can even add heated seats.

