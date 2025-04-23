The Porsche 911 Spirit 70 Revives a Gem of the 1970s: A Pasha Interior

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Porsche has once again fired up its time machine, and it’s taking us to the 1970s. Disco might not be coming back, but pasha seats are—ar least on this limited model. The German company unveiled a Heritage Design model called 911 Spirit 70 that features several groovy styling cues inside and out, including an edition-specific paint color and a truly psychedelic interior.

The 911 Spirit 70 follows in the footsteps of the 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition, which drew inspiration from Porsche models built in the 1950s, and the 911 Sport Classic, which channeled the 1960s. This time, the brand started with the 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet. You don’t need to be a seasoned car-spotter to pick out the Spirit 70 in a parking lot: It’s finished in a new color called Olive Neo that Porsche created specifically for it. Black stripes, a black soft top, and gray-gold-finished Sport Classic wheels add a finishing touch to the old-school look.

Porsche

Look closely, and you’ll spot a few more cool details. The hood wears a Porsche crest that’s almost identical to the one the brand used in 1963, for example. The engine cover has the familiar Porsche Heritage badge, and the rear end’s emblem features galvanized gold plating.

Inside, the unquestionable highlight is a patterned, black and Olive Neo upholstery called Pasha. You might have seen this seat pattern on cars from 50 years ago, and of course, Porsche nerds will know it well.

Pasha is kind of a checkerboard design, but with a perspective warp that makes it much cooler looking. This old Rennlist thread has a wealth of images of original cars running this seat pattern which you should check out after reading this story.

Porsche revived it for this special model, added it to the center of the seats, the dashboard, the glovebox, and the door panels. It’s one of the coolest upholstery designs we’ve seen in a 911 in recent memory, and we’re told that the material was designed to be more comfortable to sit on than the cloth Porsche used in the 1970s. There’s a numbered plaque on the passenger’s side of the dashboard, and the digital instrument cluster stands out with green digits and the “Spirit 70” logo in the tach.

Porsche

Porsche hasn’t made any mechanical changes, so don’t expect to find a 1970s-inspired mechanical fuel-injection system in the engine bay. It’s quite the opposite, actually. Power comes from a gasoline-electric hybrid drivetrain that relies on a turbocharged, 3.6-liter flat-six and an electric motor integrated into the eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission to develop 541 horsepower and 450 lb-ft of torque.

On sale now, the 911 Spirit 70 is expected to reach buyers in Europe in April 2025. Porsche says that deliveries in other markets will follow shortly after, but there’s a catch. Production is limited to 1,500 units worldwide, and while pricing hasn’t been announced, we wouldn’t be surprised if the model sells out in a matter of days—limited-edition 911s usually become instant classics. If you miss your chance to buy one, Porsche also created an entire collection of 911 Spirit 70-inspired clothing, lifestyle accessories, and model cars as a consolation prize.

