This Porsche 911 With Vibe-Matching Vintage Clothes Is Peak Miami

Whether you’re into fashion or cars, auction platforms have become a fantastic way to source rarities. These two parallel worlds within the enthusiast sphere are coming together on the sidelines of the Miami Grand Prix in a big car-and-clothing auction organized by eBay. The winner will take home a 964-generation Porsche 911 and a lot of vintage clothes, and the proceeds from the sale will be donated to charity.

Model and racing enthusiast Winnie Harlow curated the items that are included in the sale. First, the car. It’s a 1993 911 Carrera 4 Cabriolet finished in white with a black soft top and a black interior, and its flat-six engine is linked to a six-speed manual transmission. It was purchased on eBay, of course, and it was modified using parts sourced on the site. The list of modifications includes a Fabspeed Maxflo exhaust system, Eibach lowering springs, 9Haus LED headlights, Corbeau front sport seats, and a MOMO Monte Carlo steering wheel.

eBay Motors

Factor in the white wheels, and this 964 has some serious early-1990s-Miami flair. You can dress the part, too, because there’s what sounds like an entire wardrobe included in the auction. Celine wedge knee-high boots, a blue Gucci Jackie bag, and a vintage Moschino leather vest are among the numerous clothing items and accessories that will come with the Porsche. Can you even fit all of that in the trunk of a 964?

eBay Motors

Harlow herself is quite well-known in the fashion world, having been famous since competing on America’s Next Top Model in 2014. Her professional path started long before that, after meeting Toronto journalist Shannon Boodram, who interviewed Harlow in a YouTube video about herself and vitiligo, the condition affecting her skin pigmentation. Boodram’s credited with encouraging Harlow to pursue modeling. Harlow’s described as a motorsports enthusiast and has made appearances at racing events all over the world.

As for the car and couture kit, bidding started at $0.57, a number chosen because competitors will need to complete 57 laps to win the Miami Grand Prix, and the auction ends on May 12. Something tells me the final sale price will be a little big higher, though. The sale’s proceeds will be donated to Vitiligo Support International, which promotes awareness and education about vitiligo. We’re talking about a cool car and cool fashion items being sold for a great cause, so it’s hard to predict what the bundle will sell for.

