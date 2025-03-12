This 25-Year-Old Honda S2000 Has Never Been Registered. It Just Sold for $95,000

We haven’t nailed down time travel yet, so the best way to buy a like-new 25-year-old car is to browse the various auction sites. Putting a low-mileage example of a sought-after car is never cheap, however, and Broad Arrow Auctions just broke a record by selling a 2000 Honda S2000 with merely 42 miles on the odometer for $95,000 including the buyer’s premium. The roadster looks pristine and it has never been registered.

You’ve seen this car before if you’ve been keeping up with the low-mileage S2000s that pop up for sale. Assigned VIN JHMAP1149YT007691, it was featured on The Drive in November 2020, when it had just 34 miles. It was bid to $61,500 on auction site Bring a Trailer in June 2021, when its odometer displayed precisely 37 miles. Mecum then sold it with 38 miles in July 2022, though there’s no word on how much the winner paid.

We got the car’s story in 2020, and it’s both surprising and pretty straightforward. Hedy Cirrincione bought a new S2000 finished in red in 2000 and was still driving it daily when we spoke to her nearly five years ago. She quickly decided to spend $32,440 (about $60,000 in 2025) on a second new S2000 with 24 miles on the clock and kept it in storage, thinking it’d be nice to have a new old car one day. She never titled it, kept it in excellent condition, and towed it from house to house as she moved across the country. She decided to sell it when she ran out of space. In 2020, she told us that she was hoping to get $150,000 out of the car, which was admittedly a little far-fetched.

The S2000 is undeniably cool, and Honda hasn’t sold another roadster in the United States since production ended, but is it $95,000 cool? With that money, you could also buy a new 2025 BMW M3 Competition xDrive ($87,175 including destination), a set of track tires, and still have money left over. Ford charges $81,695 for the V6-powered F-150 Raptor, and there’s no shortage of used enthusiast cars available at that price point.

But these comparisons are largely beside the point. The market has spoken. Someone really wanted a like-new S2000 and was willing to pay nearly $100,000 for it. Even if we take out the buyer’s premium, the sale likely represents a record for an AP1-generation S2000 sold at a public auction. The most expensive AP1-gen S2000 sold on Bring a Trailer is a heavily modified 2003 model with about 42,000 miles that went for $81,000 in August 2022. Cars & Bids sold a 2001 S2000 with 950 miles and the factory-fitted Aero Kit for $43,210 in March 2024.

What would you do with a 42-mile, $95,000 first-year S2000? Keep it in storage for another 25 years and hope it’s worth $35,000 more in 2050, or drive it and have a blast while the roadster depreciates? Let us know in the comments.

