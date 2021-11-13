A 16-Mile 2021 Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition Just Sold for $102K

I like a good Honda Civic as much as the next person; a Civic coupe was the first new car I ever bought, and in my opinion, the Type R has one of the most forgiving, smoothest manual transmissions on the market. A Type R Limited Edition Civic runs more than twice the price of a base model, and for good reason: it’s an amalgamation of great handling and rakish looks way beyond the average Civic.

Even so, $102,000 seems like a lot to pay for one of these hot hatches. And that’s exactly what a Bring a Trailer bidder paid for the privilege to take home number 001 of 600 examples of the 2021 Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition (R for racing, of course) in a blazing Phoenix Yellow. With black chrome trim and red accents and badging, it’s a looker with a driving experience to match, especially on the track.