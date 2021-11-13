A 16-Mile 2021 Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition Just Sold for $102K

If magic means a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four paired with a six-speed manual, Brembo front brakes, LED headlamps, a front splitter, hood scoop, and a fanciful rear wing, then yes, this absolutely fits that description. Number 001 has only 16 miles on the clock, and there's no telling if the buyer is planning to add much more to that number. For that price, I can imagine this is going to be a garage queen as it racks up value.
In the comment section, onlookers ranged from delighted to aghast to outraged. "I am seriously disgusted at this auction for a CIVIC, it makes me want to delete my BaT account," said one. (Perhaps this person does not understand the significance of the 001 designation of this particular Civic.) Another commenter said, "Last of the great handling ICE drivers' vehicles. Congratulations; this is a collectors' grade that will appreciate."
However you feel about a six-figure Civic, with the way these cars are appreciating in the current market, the buyer may just have a steal on their hands.