Here's How My Old 1996 Honda Civic Compares to a 2022 Civic

In 1996, “Macarena” by the Bayside Boys had the dubious honor of being the number one Billboard song for the year. Go ahead and dance; I know you want to. That was the glorious year that I bought my first brand-new car: a 1996 Honda Civic Coupe. Recently I had a chance to compare the 2022 version of the Civic Hatchback to my old Civic from 25 years ago and it was a great trip down memory lane.

Now in its 11th generation, today’s "king of compacts" is more refined, has more capacity and power, and includes more safety features. It also retains the charm and appeal that it has had since it launched in the early 1970s.