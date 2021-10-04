2023 Honda Civic Type R Gets GT3-Style Rear Wing

It'll be out in 2022.

By Chris Tsui
Honda

Honda is finally providing us with the first look at its next-generation, 2023 Honda Civic Type R. And while we've seen the spy shots of it testing before, this is the first time an official photo is released by Honda. Based on the 11th-gen Civic hatch, the upcoming hot boi version doesn't look like it'll be wavering from the Type R's aesthetic formula. Take a hatchback Civic, give it some larger grilles up front, big black wheels, red badges, red Brembo brake calipers, vents behind the front wheels, more aggressive and lower bodywork all around, three exhaust tips, and, of course, a rear spoiler big enough to have lunch on.

Some small deviations from the current Type R that can be gleaned include said spoiler's race car-style struts, a middle exhaust exit that's bigger than the other two rather than the other way around, and the lack of red pinstriping on the wheels—although that last one can easily be added back when this car goes into production. 

Honda

Speaking of, Honda says the car will debut sometime in 2022. Beyond that, not a whole lot of detail is available just yet other than the fact that development is heading to the Nürburgring and, when the car is finally out, it'll apparently be the "best performing Honda Civic Type R ever." A previous rumor alleged that the next Type R would feature hybrid power.

For now, though, check out the little silhouettes of previous Type R Civics that make up this new version's camouflage pattern.

Honda

