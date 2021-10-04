2023 Honda Civic Type R Gets GT3-Style Rear Wing
It'll be out in 2022.
Honda is finally providing us with the first look at its next-generation, 2023 Honda Civic Type R. And while we've seen the spy shots of it testing before, this is the first time an official photo is released by Honda. Based on the 11th-gen Civic hatch, the upcoming hot boi version doesn't look like it'll be wavering from the Type R's aesthetic formula. Take a hatchback Civic, give it some larger grilles up front, big black wheels, red badges, red Brembo brake calipers, vents behind the front wheels, more aggressive and lower bodywork all around, three exhaust tips, and, of course, a rear spoiler big enough to have lunch on.
Some small deviations from the current Type R that can be gleaned include said spoiler's race car-style struts, a middle exhaust exit that's bigger than the other two rather than the other way around, and the lack of red pinstriping on the wheels—although that last one can easily be added back when this car goes into production.
Speaking of, Honda says the car will debut sometime in 2022. Beyond that, not a whole lot of detail is available just yet other than the fact that development is heading to the Nürburgring and, when the car is finally out, it'll apparently be the "best performing Honda Civic Type R ever." A previous rumor alleged that the next Type R would feature hybrid power.
For now, though, check out the little silhouettes of previous Type R Civics that make up this new version's camouflage pattern.
Got a tip or question for the author about the next Civic Type R? You can reach them here: chris.tsui@thedrive.com
-
RELATED2022 Honda Civic Review: The King of Compacts Reaffirms Its ReignThe Honda Civic's 11th generation has giant shoes to fill—and it's off to a fantastic start.READ NOW
-
RELATED2021 Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition Review: Good Night, and Good LuckThe Honda Civic Type R's final days are winding down, leaving behind some pretty sizable shoes to fill.READ NOW
-
RELATED2021 Hyundai Veloster N vs. 2021 Honda Civic Type R Comparison Review: Finding the Hotter HatchIf you're gonna go hot, get the one that lights a fire under your ass.READ NOW