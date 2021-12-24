New Honda Civic Type R Will Debut at Tokyo Auto Salon on January 14
Honda's halo hatchback is soon to be revealed in its new form.
2021 saw Honda release the 11th-generation Civic into the world. One of the longest-running and best-selling nameplates of all time, the car remains an incredibly important part of the Honda lineup even in an era that loves SUVs above all else. Now, the company has announced that the Civic Type R is ready to be revealed, and it's all set to drop at the 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon.
The event occurs from the 14th to 16th of January next year, meaning that Honda's hot hatch goes live in just a few short weeks. Honda will show the car off in "a special camouflage designed exclusively for Type R," and feature the car in an "action-packed test driving video."
The new generation is being lauded as the "best performing Civic Type R ever" suggesting that Honda has not skimped on performance when it comes to its halo hatchback. The outgoing model featured a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine good for 306 horsepower, paired with the typical 6-speed manual transmission driving the front wheels.
Expectations are then for a bit more power and performance out of the new model. Prior rumors have suggested the inclusion of a hybrid system on the new model, but hard details are thin on the ground. Some would love to see the Type R get an electric boost, while others would decry the changing of the times. Others would like to see a Toronado-esque V8 driving the front wheels. Some of these are more likely than others, but fundamentally, we'll all just have to wait and see.
The new model also seems set to continue on with three exhaust pipes as featured on the previous model. However, it will flip things around, putting the largest pipe in the center and smaller ones on the outside. It's a distinctive feature of the outgoing Type R that is nice to see continued in the new generation.
Other things we already know include that the new model will get a nice GT3-style wing on the rear. We've had a decent look at the model already too, in pictures taken during testing at Suzuka.
In any case, it seems like Honda is preparing to deliver a Type R that turns things up a notch from the previous generation, and that ought to be celebrated. The finer details will be the subject of great interest, and as a community, we need only wait a few more weeks to learn more.
