Here’s the New Honda Civic Type R Booking It Around Suzuka

Beyond that, we know as much about the Type R as we did a month ago. It'll be based on the new and very good Civic hatch and, like its predecessor, will rock a big spoiler, Brembo brakes, three exhaust tips, and is being developed by a gang of very serious-looking, Sparco shoe-wearing, Japanese engineers. Freeze-framing the video, the red bucket seats look rounder in shape this time around; other than that, though, it's all hearsay. Some say it could eventually get an electric rear-axle and a total of 395 horsepower but Honda has yet to give any hints as to whether those rumblings hold any water.

In any case, it looks like Honda is benchmarking the previous-gen CTR when testing this new one—a bit of a flex, if we're honest, but not one I can necessarily argue with given how good that car still is. When The Drive deputy editor Kristen Lee drove the swansong Limited Edition last year, she called it "very nearly perfect," pointing to it as a very big pair of shoes that this new one will need to fill. When I had the privilege of driving it a year before that, I essentially said it was the last car you'd ever be compelled to buy. Let's hope this potentially hybrid-powered follow-up will prove me wrong.

Just show us the car already, Honda.

Got a tip or question for the author about the new Type R? You can reach them here: chris.tsui@thedrive.com