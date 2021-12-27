2022 Honda Civic Hatchback Review: Undefeated Compact Practicality

Honda Civic Hatch Features, Options, and Competition
Standard Honda Civic hatchbacks share a lot of their hardware with the Civic sedan. They both include the 2.0-liter base motor, the CVT, a seven-inch touchscreen, and cloth seats. There's also a tire pressure-monitoring system, halogen headlights, LED DRLs, lane-departure warning and collision-mitigation braking system, and cruise control. Base Civic hatch prices start at $23,915. The test car came in the top-tier Sport Touring trim (starting MSRP of $30,415) and included the more powerful engine, the six-speed manual, a nine-inch touchscreen, the premium Bose sound system, a 10.2-inch driver information gauge cluster, an eight-way powered driver's seat, a four-way powered front passenger's seat, heated front seats, and a leather-trimmed interior. The only additional option on the test car was its Sonic Gray paint for $395. Total MSRP came to $30,810.
The Honda Civic hatch directly competes against the Subaru Impreza hatch, Mazda 3 hatch, and the Toyota Corolla hatch. True, all these cars come with manual options, but the Civic has the most usable interior room. Base Civic hatches make similar power as the competition do but pull away with the option of the turbocharged engine. The Honda Civic is also the newest model of the bunch, as the 11th generation was introduced just this year—yet the only downside of that fact is that the Civic hatch's base price is also the highest of the bunch. I do very much think you get something good for what you pay for, however.