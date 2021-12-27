2022 Honda Civic Hatchback Review: Undefeated Compact Practicality

The Highs and Lows

I was smug driving the Civic hatch around because there's a dearth of affordable, fun cars and it's the antidote to that problem. I was another monster altogether when it came to packing it with people and things. Into this Honda disappeared four adults, one full-size suitcase, two medium-size suitcases, one small suitcase, two backpacks, two purses, a bag of groceries, and four winter coats. We were four people who'd packed for a weekend away and we pulled it off—everything and everyone fit. And the car gets more than 30 mpg combined. People buy big cars as insurance for when they'll "need that space one day," which I disagree with but find fair. But I'd bet the Civic hatch is more than enough for the majority of jobs we demand of our cars. The interior is truly this car's greatest asset. Besides the roominess, it's also ergonomic and features physical buttons and dials.

I'm not sure if it was the type of seat that came in the Sport Touring trim, but I did find that my ass was sore after a few hours of sitting in the Civic hatch. Just like in the Hyundai Veloster N and Genesis G80, there just wasn't adequate cushioning for long drives. I would have also preferred a physical handbrake over the electronic one since this was a manual Honda, after all. Moreover, I did try and drive the car up a small mountain in Vermont in about four inches of snow. We got stuck. But upon Attempt Two, we did manage to full-send it up the road and to the house. I won't ding the car for getting stuck, though; it had on a set of all-seasons whereas the task would have been no problem at all with a nice set of winters. This has been your friendly winter tires PSA.