2022 Honda Civic Si Review: The Affordable Stealth Fighter

Highs and Lows
The new Civic Si gives you a lot more reasons to like it than dislike it, and it shows when comparing what Honda got right versus wrong. Its status as one of the world's best economy cars isn't compromised by its transformation into the Si: A fun compact that's surprisingly quick in corners, yet relatively modest in appearance. As value for money goes, it's extremely hard to find a better option than the Civic Si.
At the same time, improved control calibration would make it better still, especially with regards to the throttle. It's twitchy in all drive modes and has excessive rev hang that forces the driver to slow their shifts down—not ideal for a car like the Si, which is all about uninterrupted focus on the tarmac ahead. They seem like consequences of compromised software calibration, rather than Honda's best attempt at sport compact dynamics—which we know we'll see in the Civic Type R. Seeing as it'll be more expensive and considerably higher-performing (the last one gave supercars a run for their money on racetracks), Honda shouldn't treat it as a direct competitor and should do the Civic Si one better by tidying up the throttle calibration. Oh, and those seats, please make them wider around the shoulders, Honda.
Honda Civic Si Features, Options, and Competition
The Civic Si is more or less one-size-fits-all, with a well-equipped base trim and little in the way of options. Visible from the outside are its standard 18-inch alloy wheels, LED taillights, running lights, and headlights with automatic high beams, heated door mirrors, and a power moonroof. It'll take getting in to notice its leather steering wheel and shift knob boot, and a thoughtful suite of technology, which include 12-speaker Bose audio and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, each controlled through the nine-inch infotainment screen with Bluetooth connectivity. It's also got all-important safety such as driver attention monitoring, blind spot watch, rear cross-traffic detection, and Honda Sensing: An amalgamation of adaptive cruise control, emergency braking, lane departure warning, and lane-keeping assist.
Given the above, the Si's options list is as short as they come. There are all-season and protection packages for those that need them, and $1,706 alternate alloy wheels that don't do much for me, but a mere $395 will net you a premium paint color—I'd love to get my classic Toyota painted in this orange, and you bet I'd pay that in a heartbeat if that's what it cost me. There's also an HPD Package that adds small extensions to the lip, skirts, and diffuser, but it's unclear if they're aerodynamically functional.
Starting at $28,315, the Civic Si is pretty much the threshold for entry-level performance cars across the spectrum, so let's restrict the options to four- and five-doors, of which there are two main alternatives—both are more powerful and have available automatics, but they're also pricier. The Volkswagen Golf GTI has long been the gold standard for sport compacts, and has an available automatic transmission, but has a damning user interface that'd make it frustrating to live with. The new Subaru WRX on the other hand has full-time all-wheel drive, but that hurts its mileage, and its automatic option is a bleh CVT. That goes without mentioning its historically not-great reputation for reliability, or its pull-me-over image. The Civic Si, by comparison, can fly under the radar more effectively.
There are a few dark horse alternatives, like the Mazda 3 2.5 Turbo, a refined choice available as a hatchback, but it's less thrilling and automatic-only. Then there's the Hyundai Elantra N, which is the highest-performing anything in its price range and loads of fun, but also, the most expensive thing you can reasonably compare to a Civic Si. The Toyota Corolla XSE Apex Edition and Kia Forte GT, unfortunately, do not factor into the equation.
Sustainability
The Honda Civic Si returns the best fuel economy in its segment, but it's otherwise not conspicuously more sustainable than its rivals. While Honda itself has reportedly asked suppliers to reduce their carbon impacts, according to Reuters, the company makes no specific sustainability claims regarding the plants in Anna, Ohio, where the Civic Si's engine is built, or the Ontario, Canada, one where the car is assembled. It bears saying, though, that there are guiltier pleasures out there than 1.5-liter sedans, and if the guilt is just too much, there's always the Civic hybrid.
Value and Verdict
Though the 2022 Honda Civic Si comes in at barely above half the price of the average new car, it doesn't at all feel like a cheap compromise. It's extremely practical and excellent to drive, be that to the grocery store or down a twisty detour. Its technology is exactly what owners will regularly use (and no more), casting pricier vehicles that don't offer its features as standard (if at all) into a bad light.
As a whole, the Honda Civic Si is as it always has been: The car you want when you want it. It's a pragmatic option for ferrying your family around, and once you've got the road to yourself, being the stealthiest delight on it. Once you'll drive one, you'll be in on the secret, and spot others who are, too, every time you see a Civic Si pass you by.
Got a tip or question for the author? You can reach them here: james@thedrive.com