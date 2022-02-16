Driving a 1969 VW Baja Beetle Reignited the Light of Hope

Everybody imagined the 2020s starting off a bit differently. I, fresh off my first round of ketamine therapy, was ready to build a new me for this new decade from new insight on what I wanted out of life and the ambition to realize it. Both, though, would be worn down by 16 interminable months of going nowhere, seeing no one, eating holiday meals alone, and killing time I'd have rather spent un-fucking my life. As it did for so many, enduring required culling my desires, and not letting any new ones take root in their places. I learned to stop wanting things because the alternative had become unbearable.

My anhedonia, though, would be disrupted by the discovery of Volkswagen Baja Beetle racing. The sight of dozens of Beetles scrambling over the dunes was too delightful to not feel some urge to take part in it—or at least, get behind the wheel of one. Like so many others felt over the last year, that desire had to be quashed so as not to bring misery during a time when most of us couldn't guess whether it'd be safe to go out in public again any time soon. Mentally, I filed the feeling away as one to explore years from now, if ever.

But I'd be called to retrieve it when Volkswagen extended the offer to drive its off-road, race-prepped ID.4s, which would be accompanied by one of their forefathers: A 1969 VW Beetle built to race SCORE Class 11, the quintessential Baja Bug category.