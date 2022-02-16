Driving a 1969 VW Baja Beetle Reignited the Light of Hope

Uncouth? That's the Point
"Unsophisticated" is already a fair description of a '69 Beetle, and gutting one to take it racing only exaggerates that trait. Its giant steering wheel acted on the slow, manual steering rack without much precision, causing my gloved hands to clumsily skip over its thin, ridged circumference as I dodged shrubs in a dry lake bed. Wrenching at the wheel hard enough would send its heavy rear end into a skid—not with the frightening snap of many higher-performing, tail-heavy cars, but with a more gradual pivot on the nose that can be caught with hurried countersteer.
Held with the throttle pinned open, the differential struggled with what little power there is. Matted to the floorboard, the gas pedal did little to spur the Beetle along, its low-tech, naturally aspirated flat-four giddying up in no gear, not even first. I dutifully heeded a red line drawn across the tachometer at about 4,000 rpm—I imagine VW wouldn't want its driver burning out an engine halfway through a 1,000-mile race across Mexico, much less a schmuck like me doing the same on a much shorter rallycross course. Or maybe air-cooled VWs are just slow.
Of course, the slow climb through each gear gave me plenty of time to observe how much the engine sounded like a generator and to plan out my shifts, which always began with working out which gear I was in. The shifter itself offered few clues, wiggling around like it was in neutral even while in gear. Even so, finding the gear I needed wasn't tricky unless I had to downshift, which was a graceless affair every time, made more so by the lazy throttle. The clutch wasn't fussy, though, and because the steering was so light, it wasn't physically demanding to drive.