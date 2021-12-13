See the Next-Gen Honda Civic Type R in Camo From Almost Every Angle

Just to let us know how things are going on the fast-car-making front, Honda was nice enough to release a whole bunch of photos of the next-generation Civic Type R undergoing testing at the Suzuka circuit.

Based on the new 11th-gen Civic hatch, the next Type R will feature a GT3-style wing along with a triple-exit exhaust and more aggressive bodywork all around. Judging from the new photos, it also looks like the new Type R's fenders are more swollen than those of the regular Civic but more organically so compared to the stick-on flares from the last gen. It also looks like Honda is benchmarking this car against both pre- and post-facelift models of that 10th-gen car, with both making appearances in the background.