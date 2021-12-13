See the Next-Gen Honda Civic Type R in Camo From Almost Every Angle

Speaking of other Type R Civics, check out the camouflage pattern made up of "R" logos and outlines of all of this car's predecessors.
"Development of the best performing Honda Civic Type R ever continues at the world-famous Suzuka circuit. The all-new Type R will be introduced in 2022," Honda's press release reads.
While previous rumors have mentioned all-wheel drive by way of an electric rear-axle as a possibility, Honda has yet to confirm any concrete engineering details about this car. However, given the fact that the rest of the 11th-generation Civic lineup has used carryover (albeit improved) engines, we're gonna go out on a limb and predict that this new Type R will chiefly be powered by a 2.0-liter turbo-four, electrified or otherwise.