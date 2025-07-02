Porsche 911 4S Returns With 473 HP and No Manual

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Porsche announced Wednesday morning that the popular all-wheel drive variants of its warmer (but not Turbo-warm) 911 Carrera S will return to the lineup this fall boasting the same upgrades that have already appeared elsewhere in the 992.2 range.

The mechanical upgrades aren’t significant, and most of what can be found in the revised package has been covered at great length already. The 4S models get the same 30-horsepower bump offered in the RWD versions already on sale; Porsche says the extra power comes from an optimized intercooler configuration it developed for the 911 Turbo.

Porsche calibrates the 4S model’s all-wheel-drive system with inherent rearward bias to make it a bit more playful. All 4S models also come standard with a sport exhaust, upgraded brakes, and Porsche’s “Torque Vectoring Plus” differential setup. The Targa 4S also gets rear-axle steering as standard equipment; you’ll need to add it to the coupe or convertible if you’re trying to match it 1-for-1.

The addition of all-wheel drive makes the 911 a bit quicker to 60, with little impact on its performance otherwise. All three models will knock out the acceleration sprint in just 3.1 seconds, Porsche says. All times were measured with the standard dual-clutch PDK transmission, since the manual 911 is no more.

All three models in the 2026 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S lineup—Coupe, Cabriolet and Targa—will go on sale later this year. The new models already appear in Porsche’s online configurator, but the company is withholding pricing details until closer to their on-sale date in the fall. Stay tuned.

