The 2025 Porsche 911 GT3 Is Better Than the Old One in a Hundred Little Ways

The Porsche 911 GT3 is moving into its 992.2 era, bringing a few tweaks to the familiar formula that should make it a fitting sendoff to what could very well be the final purely combustion-powered GT3. In its latest iteration, the 911 GT3 is sharper, better looking, and, in the case of the more understated GT3 Touring, more practical. Speaking of the GT3 Touring, customers no longer have to wait after the regular GT3’s launch to order their cars, as both models are debuting at the same time.

Since this is just a midcycle refresh of the 992-generation 911 GT3, the list of updates isn’t as long as it would be for a totally new car. However, what has been improved is still pretty impactful. The front trailing arm ball joints are now lower, to mitigate brake dive; the dampers have been tweaked for improved stability; new lightweight wheels reduce unsprung mass by 3.3 pounds (whether that’s total or a piece, we’re not yet sure); and both the six-speed manual and seven-speed dual-clutch transmissions get 8% shorter final-drive ratios. The new 911 GT3 shouldn’t feel drastically different from the 992.1 iteration, but its modest optimizations should be felt where they matter most, at the track.

Porsche even cut some mass from the battery, in the interest of pinching pounds. A new 40 Ah lithium-ion pack shaves another 9.9 pounds on both GT3 models, versus the outgoing GT3’s 60 Ah Li-ion battery.

Visually, the 992.2 911 GT3 wears a redesigned front end that not only looks sportier but provides better aerodynamics, too. If you get the new optional Matrix LED headlights, the accent ring eliminates the need for additional lights in the front fascia, so Porsche was able to make the front air inlets larger. At the back, the rear LED light strip is thicker and more continuous, while the vertical rear vents at both ends of the bumper are larger. That said, these are all fairly subtle changes that you’re likely to miss at a glance.

The interior is mostly the same, too. However, the new GT3 does get optional carbon fiber-backed bucket seats, which are heated and power height-adjustable, and have removable headrest padding for helmeted drivers. They even contain integrated thorax airbags for when a track day goes wrong.

Perhaps the most exciting interior change isn’t actually a change at all: the rotary ignition switch remains. For the newly updated 911 Carrera GTS, Porsche ditched the electric knob that was reminiscent of classic Porsches’ left-sided ignition key, in favor of a push-button start. Porsche purists were unhappy about the change, to say the least. For the GT3, Porsche has wisely stuck with tradition and will let owners fire it up with a twist instead of a push.

That’s the good news; the bad is that the beloved analog tachometer is gone for both GT3 models, replaced by a digital instrument panel just like the Carrera GTS has. Still, it shouldn’t pose much of a distraction as there’s a Track Screen display mode that minimizes the surrounding information to highlight pertinent vehicle data only. There’s also a setting that puts the 9,000 rpm redline at the 12 o’clock position in the gauge, making it easier to see when you need to shift.

Porsche didn’t just listen to fans about the ignition switch, either; it also heard countless complaints from 911 GT3 Touring owners about the lack of rear seats. So, for the first time, GT3 Touring customers can option rear seats for the tiny humans they might have in their family.

Regardless of which model or transmission you choose, output from the 4.0-liter naturally aspirated flat-six remains the same: 502 horsepower and 331 lb-ft of torque. Porsche says the PDK-equipped GT3 hits 60 mph from a standstill in 3.2 seconds on the way to a top speed of 193 mph, while the manual gets there in 3.7 seconds and tops out at 195 mph.

Lightweight Packages

Both the 911 GT3 and GT3 Touring get their own lightweight packages. The normal GT3 offers a new Weissach Package, which brings carbon fiber-reinforced plastic (CFRP) anti-roll bars, coupling rods, shear panels, wing side plates, mirror caps, front air blades, and a CFRP roof. Inside, carbon-fiber door handles and cargo nets make the door panels lighter, while a new Race-Tex anti-glare dashboard ensures the pesky sun doesn’t bother your eyes during track days. To make it even lighter, Porsche also offers magnesium wheels that shed another 20 pounds.

Porsche 911 GT3 Touring customers don’t get the Weissach Package, but they do get a Lightweight Package. It offers the same carbon exterior bits but painted in body color, to keep them under the radar. The Touring Lightweight kit also adds those magnesium wheels. Inside, the weight-conscious door panels remain, while the shorter shift lever from the 911 S/T has been added. In front of that lever is a plaque that reads “Leichtbau.”

The recipe for the 911 GT3 hasn’t changed much for its latest generation, but these subtle tweaks should make meaningful differences for longtime GT3 customers. With the 911 lineup slowly becoming hybridized, there’s a chance that this is the last time we’ll see a new, purely combustion-powered 911 GT3. It’ll be available in the U.S. beginning next summer, starting at $224,495 including delivery.

