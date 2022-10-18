The 2023 Porsche 911 Carrera T Is a Lighter and Tighter Sports Car With Purists In Mind

Porsche is steadily rounding out this generation of 911 variants with the 2023 Porsche 911 Carrera T unveiled Tuesday. The T stands for Touring and the car is basically aimed at folks who would love a GT3 Touring but perhaps don't have the cash for that just yet.

With an emphasis on purity, the new 911 T follows the previous-generation 911 T's recipe of a standard seven-speed manual transmission (an eight-speed PDK automatic can be optioned for no extra cost), less weight, and is somewhat characterized by what it doesn't have rather than what it does.

Porsche

In the supposed name of weight saving, the rear seats have been deleted (they can be added back in for no extra charge, though). The T uses less sound insulation, thinner glass, and a smaller battery. As a result, this car weighs 100 pounds lighter than the base Carrera, coming in at 3,254 pounds.

Standard PASM Sport Suspension rides 10 mm lower than the regular Carrera while the Sport Chrono Package is also standard equipment as are T-specific gray wheels and a sport exhaust system with gloss black tips. Inside, there's a GT Sport steering wheel, Sport Seats Plus, and darker trim. Rear-wheel steering can be had as an option. Porsche is now offering paint-to-sample on Carrera T, something it did not do with the last gen.

Porsche

Hanging out the back is the twin-turbo flat-six out of the base 911 that makes 379 horsepower and 331 lb-ft of torque. That torque travels through the mechanical limited-slip differential from the Carrera S. Zero to 60 mph is done in 4.3 seconds with the manual gearbox while the PDK version does it in 3.8 seconds. The Carrera T tops out at 181 mph regardless of transmission.

Slotting between base Carrera and Carrera S, the 2023 Porsche 911 Carrera T will start at $118,050 and become available in spring 2023.

Porsche

Porsche