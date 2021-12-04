High Costs Forced Porsche to Shelve V8 Super Turbo 911 Project

Inside the super-modern steel-and-glass building of the Porsche Museum in Stuttgart, Germany sits the “Black Bomber,” which is the last remaining prototype of the 965 model. Intended to sit between the Porsche 911 Turbo and 959, the 965 was envisioned to contain a water-cooled V8 in the rear.

Known for its flat-six engines, the German automaker went down the V8 path and called this car the 965 internally. According to YouTuber Lee Sibley of 9Werks TV, Porsche built 16 prototypes of the 965. However, the project was shelved due to high development costs, and only the Black Bomber remains.