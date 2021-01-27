This Normal-Looking, Three-Ton 1990s Carrera Is the Only Bulletproof 911 Porsche Ever Made

To try and keep the car's weight down as much as possible, Porsche skipped the heavy steel plating found on many armored cars. Instead, they used an energy-absorbing composite fiber material called Dyneema to bulletproof the car. The material weighs the same as steel, but is 15 times stronger, according to That Nine Eleven Guy.

All of that extra armor has consequences for the car's drivability, though, as the bulletproof 911 Carrera weighed three tons. It didn't get any extra power to compensate for that weight, as it still had the stock M96 flat-six engine that produced 316 horsepower when new. It also came with a manual transmission.

As That Nine Eleven Guy explains, Porsche did test out the concept's high-tech armoring and found that the body and windows could withstand .44 Magnum and 9mm shots in most places. Ultimately, however, this bulletproof 911 Carrera was expensive to build and there simply wasn't enough demand to justify adding bulletproofing to Porsche's extensive list of factory options. The car never left Porsche's own collection.

To this date, it remains the only driveable armored Porsche 911. I guess the paranoid despot market really can't be wooed away from Mercs after all.

