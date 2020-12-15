Thank German Engineering for the Porsche 911's Genius Headlight Removal Process

As it turns out, removing the headlight from pretty much any post-996 Porsche is perhaps the simplest removal of just about any car I've ever seen. Simply insert a tool packaged with the car's factory-supplied emergency tool kit into a small passage, give it a turn, and pull the entire assembly out.

If there's one thing I hate doing, it's removing a car's bumper cover. There are too many tabs to break, too many clips to snap, and—if you're like me—too many screws to forget to place in a magnetic tray and lose while looking for your 10mm socket . On some cars, replacing the headlamp assembly also requires removing a bumper cover, though many more fortunate people get away with just a few bolts on the top of the assembly. But then there's Porsche, who has mastered the art of removing headlights with ease and precision.

The magic here works by using something Porsche calls the "clamping bow"—a small piece of metal used to retain the headlight onto the mounting bracket nested inside the car's fender. On the end of the bow facing the interior of the front trunk is a male hex-end that matches up perfectly to the OEM headlight removal tool which is conveniently included with the car's emergency tools.

Whenever a headlight goes out, or if the assembly itself has to be removed for some reason, simply lift up the carpet in the frunk next to the headlight and insert the tool. A quick half turn will rotate the clamping bow and begin to push the headlight out of its nest. Or, if you prefer non-proprietary hand tools, a Porsche tech and I talked to about this setup and he said you could use a 5mm hex socket on an extension for easy removal—but he also cautioned me to make sure that I taped it first unless I wanted to sacrifice my socket to the Porsche gods.

And if you doubt the diagram above, have a look at this YouTube video which gives a closer look at the process and release mechanism.