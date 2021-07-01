Porsche and Embraer Deliver First Private Jet 'Duet' With Matching 911 Turbo S

Just like the Porsche, the Phenom 300 is quite the machine. With a high-speed cruise of 464 knots (or about 534 mph) and a range of 2,010 nautical miles, it's apparently the fastest and longest-ranged single-pilot certified jet out there and, despite the double-digit annual sales numbers, also happens to the best-selling light jet in the world. The 640-horsepower 911 Turbo S, meanwhile, only tops out at a relatively pedestrian 205 mph but can take care of the first 60 in 2.6 seconds.

Mimicking the Turbo S, the special edition planes' seat patterns will look just like those in the cars, complete with red pull straps, blue accent stitching, and carbon fiber shrouds. They will also, of course, be painted in the same shades of two-tone grey with matching, hand-painted white-and-blue pinstripes. Also note the vanity N911EJ tail number (essentially license plates for planes) on the one in the photos that's also seen on the underside of the Porsche's active rear wing.

Customers will then get a custom luggage set and a special Porsche Design watch because of course, they will.