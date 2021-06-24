The 2,250-HP Cigarette 41' Nighthawk Boat Is an AMG Black Series for the Water

While Porsche is out at the Nurburgring Nordschleife crushing lap records with a Manthey GT2 RS, Mercedes-AMG is taking life a little easier. The three-pointed star is on the water enjoying its new Cigarette 41' Nighthawk AMG Black Series, a performance boat to go with the AMG GT Black Series performance car.

This Nighthawk is, believe it or not, the 13th boat AMG and Cigarette Racing have worked on together and it features quite a few high-performance and weightsaving measures that sort of make it the AMG GT Black Series of the water. While the car's handcrafted, flat-plane crank V8 produces "only" 720 horsepower, the 41-foot watercraft uses five race-grade outboard engines, specifically 4.6-liter Mercury Racing 450R V8s good for 450 hp each. That's 2,250 hp combined. Granted, the physics of road and sea travel are massively different so the boat's top speed is 90 mph, child's play for the car but a remarkable speed for a luxury boat that can carry more than 10 people.