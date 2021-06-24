The 2,250-HP Cigarette 41' Nighthawk Boat Is an AMG Black Series for the Water

They haven't just thrown a bunch of big motors at the Nighthawk AMG Black Series and called it a day, though, because it uses a unique twin-step hull design and features a low center of gravity thanks to a hardtop and deck made completely out of carbon fiber. An advanced digital switching system that controls all of the boat's onboard systems cuts down on the amount of cabling needed and, in turn, saves weight. A lithium-ion battery is also said to cut down on the Nighthawk's pounds.
Pricing for the AMG-branded Cigarette boat has not been specified although given the car's $325,000 price tag, we suspect it isn't something anyone who actually has to ask about price has much business buying.