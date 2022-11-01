This Porsche GT3 Exhaust Is Actually a Sound Bar That Costs $12,000

I'm admittedly a bit of a sucker for most things Porsche. There's just something about the way that funny German brand makes things that connect with my brain's wiring. If someone offered me a 911 GT3 for a straight trade with one of my kids, I wouldn't do it but I'd have to pause and think about it, ya know? So maybe I've lost my mind but I don't hate this sound bar that's made from a Porsche 911 GT3 exhaust. Even if it does cost an absolutely absurd $12,000.

Objectively speaking, this GT3 exhaust sound bar is pretty dumb. It's literally a GT3's back box and exhaust tips, with all of the typically unseen factory welds and clamps on full display. It isn't exactly pretty to look at and it only packs 2.1.2 virtual surround sound and yet it costs $12,000. You can get a nice 986 Boxster exhaust, with the rest of the car attached to it, for that much sort of money. All this gets you is a sound bar that costs 10 times the price of some of the world's best sound bars from brands such as Bowers & Wilkins and Bang & Olufsen.

Admittedly, it has a pretty good spec sheet for a sound bar. It's a 2.1.2 surround sound bar, it has 300 watts, it's Dolby Atmos capable, has 4k compatible HDMI ports, has Bluetooth 5.0 technology, and it's compatible with Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast. Are those specs worth $12,000? Absolutely not. Not even close.

However, that doesn't mean it isn't also kind of cool. Just imagine sitting down on your couch and seeing a massive GT3 exhaust mounted to your wall, underneath your tv, while you watch and listen to an F1 race through it? That would be a ton of fun. And for a rich person with a $12,000 hole burning in their pocket, sometimes doing dumb fun stuff is worth it just to do dumb fun stuff. Plus, there are only 500 of these sound bars being made and rich people love exclusive stuff.

So I kind of like this absurd Porsche 911 GT3 exhaust sound bar, even if its price borders on lunacy. I would never buy one, only because all of the cars I've owned don't add up to $12,000 combined. But I can't blame anyone that does buy it because, if I had a half-dozen more zeroes at the end of my checking account balance, I shamefully admit that I probably would, too.