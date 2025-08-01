2026 Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet Spied: Is this an Improvement?

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Porsche’s overhaul of its 911 lineup marches on. Just a few days ago, we got our first glance at what will become the new 911 Speedster, and today we’re seeing our first pictures of the updated 911 Turbo Cabriolet, which we also expect to debut some time later this year or early next.

According to our spy photographer, Porsche has been testing the 911 Turbo coupe for some time, but this is the first known appearance of the updated ragtop. Porsche didn’t go to great lengths to disguise the updates here, but that makes sense given that we’ve seen most of the new styling elements in some form or another elsewhere in the 2025 lineup, where the update cycle began. The revised grille is on full display, as is a new set of wheels. The lower rear bumper is also significantly more sculpted than the outgoing Turbo’s.

We expect that the already blisteringly quick 911 Turbo will get a slight power bump to go with its various stylistic nips and tucks, and while it’s not quite as highfalutin’ as the limited-edition Speedster, the Turbo Cabriolet has a reputation to protect as the box-checker’s 911, meaning it’ll be stuffed with virtually every gizmo Porsche offers.

You can browse the complete gallery using the slideshow widget below.

Got a news tip? Let us know at tips@thedrive.com!