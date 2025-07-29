This Drop-Top Porsche GT3 Prototype Is the New 911 Speedster in Disguise

Porsche is testing the New 911 Speedster. Will the manual return?

By Byron Hurd

Published

0
2027 Porsche 911 Speedster Spy Shot
Stefan Baldauf / SB-Medien

At first glance, you might mistake this road-going prototype for a Porsche 911 GT3 Cabriolet, but that’s exactly the sort of confusion this disguise is meant to sew. Beneath the center-lock wheels, punched-out fenders, and wide-open cooling elements of this exterior lurks the heart of a new 911 Speedster. As with the previous generation, we’re expecting the 992.2 Speedster to arrive near the end of this 911’s lifecycle, with our spies hinting at a 2027 model year, suggesting a debut some time in 2026.

The bodywork here is largely lifted from the 911 GT3 ST, albeit with one major omission—the roof. Judging by the previous incarnation, we can expect the new Speedster to be specced to take full advantage of its drop-top layout, allowing the driver to appreciate every aspect of the driving experience, rather than striving for ultimate performance.

Last time around, that meant ditching the race-derived 4.0-liter flat-six’s standard intake plumbing in favor of individual throttle bodies. The Speedster made 503 horsepower and 346 pound-feet of torque with this setup last time around; we expect more from this iteration. What remains to be seen is whether Porsche keeps one of the previous Speedster’s standout components: its six-speed manual gearbox.

You can check out that overstuffed booty (along with the rest of the exterior) by browsing the image gallery below.

