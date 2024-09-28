The Final Group B Porsche 911 SC RS Rally Car Is Off to Auction

Rich in Porsche history (and with the receipts to prove it), a 1984 Porsche 911 SC RS rally car is on the auction block. This rally racer also has the distinction of being the final Type 954 produced by Porsche Motorsports for competition in FIA Group B rally.

In 1984, only 21 Porsche Type 954 cars were built, and it is number 21 that is being auctioned through Broad Arrow Auctions. The significance of 021 goes beyond its place in motorsport history to also include its highly documented two-ownership life. Both the devil and the delight are in the details.

The 911 SC RS, sometimes known as the 911 Evolutionsserie, was a small-batch build intended to go racing. Even so, the vehicle remained street-legal, and only five were specifically earmarked for racing teams. The others were doled out to private collections, including 021. However, as fate does, rather than finding its home with a South African importer, in February 1984, 021 found itself with Tycho Christian van Dijk.

Van Dijk owned an eponymous racing team. Although there were plans to race in multiple events, 021 participated in just one: the Tour de Corse. The vehicle finished 14th and was the highest-placed Porsche out of 158 entries. Nevertheless, despite the strong showing for 021, due to lack of funding, that race proved to be van Dijk’s last in the WRC. And the vehicle would be with van Dijk for the next two decades in close to its top racing form—even though it never raced again.

The vehicle features lightweight aluminum body panels, fiberglass bumpers, no soundproofing, forged Fuchs wheels, large brakes courtesy of a Porsche 917, and an underbody skid plate. The interior is race-car minimalist but does feature Porsche 935-derived “Lollipop” fixed seats, a roll cage, and creature comforts such as a radio, power window, rear seat, and heat. After the heavyweight deletions (i.e., sunroof) and weight-saving add-ons were calculated, 021 hit the scales at just 2,160 pounds.

Under the hood is a 3.0-liter flat-six with an 8,000-rpm redline. Porsche lists its 0-to-60 mph time as 5.3 seconds. However, according to tests conducted by Auto Motor und Sport, the 911 SC RS clocked a quicker 4.9 seconds.

Chassis 021 changed hands in 2004 and has remained with the buyer since. Upon the direct sale from van Dijk, the odometer read 3,094 miles. That figure is currently 3,237, meaning the 911 SC RS has been driven roughly 143 miles in the last 20 years.

The vehicle is accompanied by an extensive history file that includes route maps from the Tour de Corse, van Dijk’s Swiss registration papers, digital copies of the internal Porsche build sheet and homologation paperwork, and a Porsche Classic Technical Certificate (CTC), to name a few. Its estimated value is between $2.6 and $3.5 million. Chassis number 021 will be presented during next month’s Chattanooga Motorcar Festival as part of a lot that includes more than 90 collector vehicles.