This Steel Porsche 934 Sculpture Sold for More Than a New 911 GT3

I like art as much as the next guy. Creating art is what separates us from animals. We can make things that we like, things that make us feel specific emotions—simply because we want to and not because we have to. And while I get that makes art valuable, I don’t get this. A 1:1 scale tubular steel sculpture of the 1970s Porsche 934 race car just sold for $249,402 on Collecting Cars, and, before you ask it doesn’t do anything except roll.

Don’t get me wrong, this sculpture is fantastic. It was hand-welded by Benedict Radcliffe, a well-known artist and sculptor who specializes in making tubular steel car sculptures. It was then powder-coated the same Fluro Orange as the iconic Jagermeister-liveried Porsche 934 race car while sitting on period-correct center-locking BBS wheels and Avon tires. It looks awesome and will certainly make a killer addition to a collector’s garage, but I can’t help but wrestle with the fact you can buy a brand-new Porsche 911 GT3 for slightly less money.

Now, some of Radcliffe’s sculptures actually run and drive, but not this one. He’s made several dune buggy-type vehicles from tubular steel structures that are road-legal in the UK. This tubed 934 might be able to roll if you push it, but that’s about it.

The fact that it’s a sculpture of a 934 adds to its value, no doubt. Porsche only built 31 of the real race cars and who knows how many are left standing. The last 934 to sell on Bring a Trailer went for $1.55 million back in 2023, and given how desirable those cars are, perhaps the buyer was willing to pay 911 GT3 RS money just to have a rolling reminder of it. Or maybe they’re so rich that they already have a real Porsche 934 and wanted this sculpture as an accompanying piece to sit alongside it in their collection. Either way, that’s a hell of a lot of money.

