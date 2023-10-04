All-White Porsche Collection Stashed in Secret Location Is Headed to Auction

Among moneyed automotive enthusiasts, there is nothing particularly special about having a Porsche collection. To stand out, you really have to put together something unique and special—you know, the stuff that no one else has access to or no one else has thought of before. The White Collection is a perfect example, combining a variety of models under the same theme. And now, it's going up for sale.

The collection is an exacting, mysterious thing, with the Porsche Club of America taking a look behind the curtain back in 2018. Its location remains undisclosed, along with the owner. The theme is all-pervasive, with white cars in a white building with white walls and white furniture. Inside lay some of the finest vehicles Porsche has ever built, the vast majority in white or the nearest possible shade. The expansive collection is set to go up for auction via RM Sotheby's on Dec. 1 and 2, at the venue "that can only be described as a Porsche sanctuary," the press release says.

Per the auction listing, the collection spans the breadth of Porsche's history, from its early sports cars to its modern-day output. It consists of 63 vehicle lots, 56 of which wear the Porsche badge. Beyond that, the collection also includes two Porsche tractors, with a variety of other Porsche memorabilia in mint condition set to be auctioned off as well, making up over 500 lots in total.

The headliner of the sale is the 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder, complete with the highly desirable Weissach package. The car is heavily customized, with over $96,000 spent on the finer details via Porsche's Exclusive Manufaktur program.

A great spec if you're well-connected enough to get it. RM Sotheby's

According to the seller, the car was specified with highly exclusive options that were impractical to offer to other customers, particularly in the interior. It's finished in Grand Prix White over striking Yachting Blue upholstery. For the collectors out there, this example has just 12 miles on the clock and is expected to sell for anywhere between $2.5 to $3 million.

The 1993 Porsche 911 Carrera RSR 3.8 is another highlight, being essentially a race car modified to better suit the street. It has a rather unique red interior, with many trim pieces upholstered in white leather. Gauge bezels, air vents, and door locks were all given a leather coat, as were the rollbars and fire extinguisher lines. Other race-spec features include the air-jack system, 120-liter fuel cell, and "Le Mans" race-spec engine. It has just 70 kilometers (43 miles) on the clock from new, though we're told the engine has regularly been started and run to operating temperature to keep it in a healthy condition during its time in the White Collection.

Yes, that's a leather-wrapped roll cage. RM Sotheby's

Meanwhile, some of the collection's cars are off-white. Starting in 1956, for example, Porsche's whitest white was the distinctly yellowish ivory shade. A 1959 Porsche 356A Carrera 1600 from the collection wears this shade well, which helps it stand out from the rest of the collection. There's also a 1979 911 Turbo Coupe in a sandy Band-Aid beige, along with a distinctly un-white 1953 Porsche 356 in a charming burgundy hue. Fans of the more modern Porsche product will be pleased to know the majority is finished in more appealing shades of pure white.

Other lots include old advertising posters, Porsche umbrellas, and even a nicely designed sled. There's also a lovely set of Rothmans-branded luggage that would go so well with your Porsche 959 at the next Radwood meet or Goodwood outing. If you've been hunting for an oddball piece of Porsche memorabilia past, this would be a great place to look.

More than just white Porsches. RM Sotheby's

If you're looking for a Porsche on a budget, this auction is probably one to miss. If you want to buy some of the finest Porsches of the last 70 years or so, or other uber-rare collector's pieces, then it's well worth your time to check out the sale of the White Collection this December.