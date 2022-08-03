Paul Walker’s 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 Could Sell for $1M

A 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 belonging to Fast and Furious star Paul Walker is heading to auction this month.

At just 1,580 examples, the Carrera RS 2.7 is widely regarded as one of the most collectible 911s ever built. The initial run of 500 was extended when Porsche was met with huge demand. Combined with the provenance of its owner, interest is expected to be high for the car when it crosses the block at Mecum's upcoming Monterey auction.

Mecum Auctions

The RS was the fastest German production car available when it debuted in 1972, and was also the first model with both front and rear spoilers. The famous "duck tail" quickly became a Porsche design icon that lives on to this day.

As you'd expect, the RS sports a 2.7-liter flat-six engine in the rear, good for 210 horsepower from the factory. It puts the power down to the ground through a five-speed manual transmission, and runs Bosch mechanical fuel injection rather than a more typical carburetor setup.

Mecum Auctions

Walker's example was built with the Touring package, intended for road use, and weighs just 2,116 pounds. The combination of good power and light weight propelled these models from zero to 60 mph in just 6.3 seconds, going on to a top speed of 149 mph.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Walker famously discussed this very car. The car was purchased sight unseen from an Internet listing, ending up in Walker's storied car collection.

Walker shot to fame through his appearances in the Fast and Furious films. Playing the lead in the original 2001 film, he was a primary star in the franchise up until his death, appearing posthumously in 2015's Furious 7.

The actor tragically passed away in 2013 in a crash when the Carrera GT he was riding in hit a tree in Santa Clarita, California. His legacy lives on, with fans still cherishing his work years later. However, others have questioned Walker's propriety around his alleged relationship with a 16-year-old girl when he was aged 33.

Mecum Auctions

Mecum's Monterey auction will take place from August 18 to 20. The Carrera RS 2.7 is listed at an estimate of $1 million to $1.2 million, with that lofty figure inspired by the provenance of the vehicle itself as well as its star owner. You'll need deep pockets to take it home, but cars like these seldom go backward in price.