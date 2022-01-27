Man Pours 20 Gallons of Water Into Engine To Try and Remove Carbon Buildup

After ten gallons, the test is stopped and the engine inspected. At this point, the sparkplugs look very clean. However, the pistons still look relatively dirty, with only four, five and six looking slightly improved. Our host notes that the issue is probably poor water distribution through the manifold.

For the further ten gallons, a smaller vacuum line is used to feed water in to the engine. It's located directly opposite the throttle body for more even distribution to each runner for each cylinder. The smaller vacuum leak makes it easier to keep car running, and a tube is run straight into the water jug and the engine is allowed to suck the water up via the vacuum generated in the manifold. The water is fed in at a slower rate of roughly 15 minutes per gallon.

In this method, the intake manifold gets very cold as it sucks all the water in. After warming up for ten minutes with no water present, the manifold temperature sits at 73 F, but just a little bit of water intake gets the aluminum manifold down to a chilly 57 F. It shows that the water is capable of sucking up a great deal of heat from the intake charge, something used to great effect by some performance cars.