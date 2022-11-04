The Supercar Collection We’d All Have If We Were Rich Is Being Auctioned Tomorrow

Supercar collections are rarely tasteful, accumulated primarily for their monetary value. That's not always the case, though, as is such with the Gran Turismo collection being auctioned off by RM Sotheby's this Saturday, Nov. 5. There's a Bugatti Chiron, fine, but most of the machines on display here present the tastes of a regular car fan, not a run-of-the-mill car dungeon mole person that has a big, undriven, gaudy collection.

Case in point, three of the vehicles in the collection are bona fide Group B rally cars, one of which we covered previously. Another is a 1993 Jaguar XJ220 S, which is pretty niche. There's also every generation of flagship Ferrari, from a 1985 288 GTO to a 1991 F40 and a 2014 La Ferrari. Did I mention the two EB110s? Because there are two of those in different specs.

The whole collection. RM Sotheby's

Along with the aforementioned mid-engined Ferraris and Bugattis, there's also a green 1971 Lamborghini Miura and a 1984 Countach. A red 1997 Ferrari F50 and an orange 1993 Jaguar XJ220 S round out the engine-in-the-middle crowd. The street-legal front-engined cars are all Ferraris and they're all yellow: a 2000 550 Barchetta Pininfarina, a 2006 Superamerica, and a 2011 599 SA Aperta.

This Jaguar XJR-15 is the most intriguing car of the bunch, in my eyes. Jaguar built it to go racing and never made any attempt at getting the car street-legal. According to the listing, "Each would be sold strictly as a racer, with it being left to owners to fit the twin passenger seat and register their car for the road."

The Jaguar XJR-15. RM Sotheby's

This makes sense considering the car's construction. It has a carbon fiber tub as well as a carbon fiber-kevlar composite body. Power comes from a 6.0-liter aluminum V12, basically a detuned racing engine producing 450 horsepower. The suspension is pushrod at every corner with fabricated double wishbones. It can get to 60 in under four seconds and hit 215 miles per hour, which is impressive for a car I've admittedly heard little about. That's probably because just 50 were built.

Everything else in the collection is much more visible, and not only on account of their paint jobs. The two Lancias, an 037 and a Delta both in Group B spec, are legendary machines. Likewise, all of the Ferraris are, well, Ferraris. The EB110s are a little more niche, especially the Super Sport which is one of just 30 built. Both EB110s feature quad-turbocharged 3.5-liter V12s, although the SS cars have a higher specific output of 603 hp as compared to the other EB110 GT's 553 hp.

RM Sotheby's

Nearly every other vehicle in the collection needs no introduction. A Ferrari Enzo, an F50—there are so many good things to choose from here. Just one of these cars being auctioned off, perhaps with the exception of the front-engined Ferraris, would be a big deal. All of them together? It's an automotive extravaganza. RM Sotheby's offers no estimate for the value of the collection as a whole, but every vehicle individually will go for at least six figures. Being super rich must be cool.