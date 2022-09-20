2023 Ford Maverick Retail Orders Close After Just 5 Days Due to High Demand

The Ford Maverick is a bigger hit than most people imagined, and Ford seems to be included in that group. Since its release, the compact pickup has been met with sky high demand, making it exceptionally difficult to get your hands on one. In fact, demand is so high that Ford is closing its order banks for the 2023 model year just a few days after finally re-opening them last week.

According to Maverick Truck Club, Ford issued a statement to dealers explaining the early order bank closing: "The customer demand for Maverick has continued to be incredibly strong. Coupled with ongoing supply chain challenges and the importance of focusing on existing orders, we are making the decision to turn off the ability to submit new 2023 Model Year Maverick retail orders per the dates shown below."

Orders finally re-opened on Sept. 15 after Ford closed them back in January—they just didn't last long. Tuesday, September 20 will be the last day to custom spec your own Maverick hybrid, and if you want a 2.0-liter EcoBoost, you've got until Wednesday, Sept. 21. Dealers will have until 10 p.m. on both days to close the order books for each model, which means that any customer that doesn't get an order may be left waiting until the 2024 model year Maverick pops up.

Unfortunately for any customers whose 2023 Maverick orders don't get built, Ford isn't offering a 2023-2024 model year transition like it did for 2022 model year buyers. That means you'll have to go through the process all over again the next year, seemingly with no special privilege to leapfrog the line.

Dealerships will be limited to how many 2023 model year retail orders they can take based on allocation and parts availability. So if you still want to spec your own 2023 Ford Maverick, you'd better call your local Ford store as soon as absolutely possible and hope that one of them still has a slot available.

If there aren't any slots left, customers might still be able to get their hands on a 2023 Maverick, but it may not be the one they wanted. Dealers will still be able to order 2023 Mavericks for their own inventory, and those that get delivered can be bought off the lot. You'll be at their mercy when it comes to options and pricing, of course.