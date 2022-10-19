This 24-Car Auction Could Be Your Supercar Collection Starter Kit

Collecting Cars will auction off one collector's fleet of 24 high-performance cars this month, featuring rare models from some of the world's finest automakers. If you've just won the lottery and are looking to acquire a bevy of exclusive supercars, you'd do well to start here.

Some classic car "investors" prioritize minimizing the mileage on their collectible cars, while keeping them as close to the brochure images as possible. This collection belongs to a collector known as "MWVMNW" and is a little more interesting than usual. It features a heroic list of exotics, most of which have clearly been driven and enjoyed.

Collecting Cars

There's no fear of straying from the norm, either. For one thing, none of the Ferraris are red. A wide range of automakers are represented, from Mercedes-Benz, to Honda, Jaguar, and even Chevrolet.

Ferrari is very well-represented in the lineup, with multiple halo models up for sale. Fans of the Italian marque's patriarch can pay tribute by bidding on the 2004 Ferrari Enzo, one of only 40 finished in black. It's a driver, not a trailer queen, having racked up a respectable 23,110 km (14,360 miles) from new. It's collected some minor signs of use along the way, which liberates the new owner to take it out and enjoy it without worrying about ruining it further.

Collecting Cars

There's also a 1989 Ferrari F40 on sale, currently priced well into the seven-figure range and finished in bespoke blue. For those with a little less to spend, there's also a 550 Maranello, a 575M Maranello, a 355 F1 GTS, and a 355 F1 Spider. For those on the tightest budgets, there's a 456 GT that's currently listed for just £32,000 ($35,861 USD).

Tractor enthusiasts will be pleased with the sole Lamborghini in the collection. It's a 2020 Aventador LP770-4 SVJ Roadster, with a 6.5-liter naturally-aspirated V12 good for 759 horsepower. That'll be plenty to strip the toupée from your noggin when you're blasting past 200 mph. Forget wig tape—consider superglue at this point.

As with most high-end car collections, there's also a cavalcade of Porsches on hand. There are several 911s to choose from, whether you fancy a hardtop or drop-top lifestyle, and a Cayman GT4, too. As for fans of the classic BMW E30, there are two M3s to choose from: a 1991 convertible or the incredibly-rare 1988 Europameister edition. Fans of the post-modern can try on the Z8 for size instead.

British manufacturers are present in numbers, too. Most notably, the collection includes a 2017 Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Volante, boasting a sonorous 5.9-liter naturally-aspirated V12. It's got 2,820 miles on the clock, and is number 35 out of just 99 examples produced. A DBS Superleggera is also available if you want to confuse people with Italian badging on a thoroughly English car. At the more affordable end of the spectrum, there are a pair of Jaguar F-Types listed that could ferry you around in style.

Collecting Cars

A 2020 Superformance Ford GT40 is the sole race car of the collection. It's finished in the Gulf livery and sports a 430 hp Roush-tuned Ford V8 in the back. That should be plenty to get you going without unduly scaring those new to track driving. It's got a dog-leg five-speed manual which should prove advantageous when you're coming in hot to those tight second-gear corners.

Collecting Cars is accepting bids on all of the vehicles up until October 23. Those eager to dive in would be well-advised to check whether their desired car is right-hand or left-hand drive prior to bidding, as the collection features a bit of both. There really is something to impress everyone, so if your wallet is feeling full, don't be afraid to dive in.