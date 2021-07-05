Rush Drummer Neil Peart’s ‘Silver Surfers’ Classic Car Collection Is for Sale

Now we come to the car that started it all: the 1964 Aston Martin DB5. While not the most valuable car in the collection, it was the vehicle that sparked his hobby. This grand tourer features a five-speed manual gearbox, blue leather interior, period-correct wire wheels, and all the James Bond vibes you can handle. Estimated take is between $650,000 and $725,000.
Remember when we told you one of the Silver Surfers wasn't silver? This 1964 Shelby Cobra 289 is the exception. Painted in a glossy black finish, this was the centerpiece of Peart's collection, and one of his last acquisitions in 2015. The Cobra has been left to factory specifications and was restored in the mid-2000s. It's likely that this particular car alone will net somewhere between $900,000 and $1,000,000.
Last (but certainly not least) is the 1970 Lamborghini Miura P400 S: the world's first true supercar. Its 2,800-pound figure features unmistakably exotic body lines and a low-slung roofline—the epitome of Bertone-designed exotics. Its carbureted V12 produced a respectable 380 horsepower, giving the car the ability to sprint from zero to 60 mph in around 6.7 seconds. This is perhaps the most valuable car in Peart's lineup and could bring in as much as $1.5 million.
Happy bidding.
