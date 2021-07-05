Rush Drummer Neil Peart’s ‘Silver Surfers’ Classic Car Collection Is for Sale

Sadly, Peart passed away in 2020 due to brain cancer. In addition to his musical legacy, he also leaves behind his prized stash of vintage exotic cars that he affectionately called the "Silver Surfers" collection—including a 1964 Aston Martin DB5, a 1970 Lamborghini Miura, and a 1965 Maserati Mistral Spider—given that all but one is coated in matching metallic paint.

The late Neil Peart is one of the biggest names in classic rock. His legacy in the world of drumming solidified as Rush swept the radio waves in the 1970s with songs like "Tom Sawyer." His life of quickly-ramped success in rock 'n roll also helped to bring him another staple of American culture: fast and expensive cars, all of which are soon headed to auction.

The assortment of vehicles is now slated to be auctioned off at Gooding's opulent Pebble Beach sale in August, and although most of us won't get the chance to own one of these works of art, we can still appreciate them from afar, just like Peart's contribution to music.

Peart became a car guy at a young age. Specifically, he had a well-known soft spot for the classics during his teenage years—and his collection shows that.

It all began with the acquisition of a 1964 Aston Martin DB5, the car that he had lusted after since he was a boy. He collected car after car, building a modest collection of rare nameplates that is estimated to be worth millions today. The name of the collection, "Silver Surfers," came to Peart one day while driving his DB5 along the coast of the Pacific. As the waves crashed along the shoreline, he felt like a wave rider in his Aston and also quickly realized how well the silver color complemented the ocean water. The name just stuck.