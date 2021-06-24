Ford's V10 Shelby Cobra Concept Heading to Auction

The Shelby Cobra is a legendary thing, the brainchild of automotive legend Carroll Shelby. It came about by stuffing powerful Ford V8 engines in a chassis developed from the British AC Ace. These days, the Cobra is one of the most popular kit cars to replicate, as original examples trade for huge sums on the second-hand market. Of course, there is one particularly unique Cobra that stands alone—the Shelby Cobra Concept built by Ford in 2004, which is heading to Mecum Auctions at Monterey Car Week in August, according to CarScoops.

The one-off build was originally codenamed "Daisy" and sports a 6.4-liter V10 engine. It's a seriously high-end all-aluminum motor, with double overhead cams, four valves per cylinder, and dry-sump lubrication. Redline is at 7,500 rpm, and the engine was developed from similar technologies used in the contemporary Ford Modular engine family according to DrivingEnthusiast. The result is 605 horsepower sent to the rear wheels through the same six-speed transaxle as was used in the Ford GT.