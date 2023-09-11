230-Plus Vintage Cars Up for Sale in Canadian Farm Estate Auction

This isn't a barn find, because there isn't a barn big enough to fit all of the cars. Instead, it's a farm field filled with more than 230 cars, collected by French/Canadian farmer Andre Moizard over the span of more than 40 years. And the entire collection is currently up for auction through Prairie Auctions in Canada, but the bidding ends tomorrow for many of the cars, so you're going to have to act fast if you want a piece of it.

According to Silodrome, Moizard, who was born in France but moved to Alberta, Canada when he was 23, had been collecting various cars his entire adult life up until his recent death. Since Moizard's death, his son-in-law, Antoine Gruson, has been handling his estate, including the auctioning of his car collection. The collection is vast and varied, filled with iconic cars, quirky oddballs, and even specific use vehicles, such as hearses and limos.

Moizard's collection is fascinating, with its odd blend of gorgeous vintage metal and ratty rust buckets. There are lovely 1930s and '40s Citroens, seemingly in great condition, that would make any snobby car collector drool. There are also a few dusty AMC Eagles, as well as the original E-Class All-Terrain. And there's everything in between, including cars like '50s Cadillac Fleetwoods, hardworking 1940s Power Wagons, Willys Jeeps, and even some modern Subarus. There are even some motorcycles, bare chassis, and whole engines in various states of disrepair. The theme of the collection is impossible to pin down because there's a little bit of everything.

The entire auction will end in less than 36 hours but most of the cars will be sold within the next 24 hours. At the time of writing this, the bulk of the lot is pretty inexpensive, with some bids in the hundreds of dollars, so Moizard's collection presents an interesting opportunity to get a rare, vintage project car for cheap.