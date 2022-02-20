An Entire Museum of Pristine Vintage Trucks Is for Sale

The 1930 Chevrolet Universal Roadster Pickup has me completely besotted, though. Finished in a vibrant blue with black fenders, the Roadster Pickup has a tan soft top, wooden steering wheel, and a Boyce Moto-Meter. Under the hood, a 194 cubic-inch (3.2-liter) Stovebolt six-cylinder engine is mated to a three-speed manual transmission. Interestingly, while it’s styled as a convertible, the top doesn’t fold down. That’s a mystery.

It's hard to say how much cash these will fetch when the gavel strikes for the final time, but you can be sure that these are going to end up in the hands of serious collectors who are likely to take great care of their investments. Each one of these examples is a valuable slice of American history that show not just how far we’ve come but how creative these automakers were even then.

