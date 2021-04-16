Buy This Gargantuan 2008 International MXT If New Trucks Are Still Too Small for You

Such extravagance was priced accordingly, with Navistar's 2007 release advertising a starting MSRP of $89,500, or more than $114,000 adjusted for inflation. Though well-charted truck territory in the 2020s, that evidently crossed the line of too much truck in 2008, as various sources online indicate the XT series sold poorly, though actual volume is never specified. As a result, International canceled the XT series as a whole in 2008, and the apparently small number of trucks sold by then means MXTs rarely hit the market.
When they do, though, they sell for serious money, with Classic.com registering prices from the upper five figures to over $200,000. If you have that kind of cash and need to tower over some of the largest rides already out there, you can squabble over the 2008 MXT currently listed on Bring A Trailer, one we suspect will sell on the lower end of that price range due to its relatively high mileage.
Don't be too surprised if the winning bidder winds up writing a six-figure check after the auction's end on Sunday, though.
