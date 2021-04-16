Buy This Gargantuan 2008 International MXT If New Trucks Are Still Too Small for You

International isn't a name often associated with modern pickup trucks, having built its last Light Line pickup in 1975. Even though it was a poor seller, this truck wouldn't represent International's last stab at consumer pickups. That honor belongs to the MXT, an utterly excessive blend of medium-duty commercial truck and military vehicle that dwarfed even the humongous Hummer H1.

Launched in 2007, according to an archived Navistar release, as the final member of International's Extreme Truck (or XT) series, the MXT was closely related to International's MXT-MV armored personnel carrier, and derived its M either from the military model or simply the word most, depending on who you ask. It was based on the company's DuraStar medium-duty truck chassis, making it ludicrously large for a pickup truck, coming in at 252 inches long, 96 wide, and 91 tall. That makes it around the length of a crew-cab, short-bed 2021 Ford Super Duty, but about a foot taller and more than one foot wider—and approximately 20 inches longer, 8 inches wider, and a staggering 11 inches taller than a new Ram 1500 TRX. This is a big boy.