Pristine 84-Mile 1993 Toyota Pickup Barn Find Will Sell for So Much Money

The secret's out about old Toyota trucks being worth a fortune. You might be able to score one for a reasonable price if you know a guy who knows a guy but don't expect to get a good one online for pennies. That statement becomes doubly true when the Toyota pickup in question is from 1993 and has just 84 miles on the clock, as this eBay auction is sure to prove when it closes on Friday.

Luckily, there are a few details mentioned in the listing, and this ultra-low-mile truck seems to be legit. There's a photo of the odometer in case you doubted it, though the seller mentioned it may have "a few more than it’s [sic] 84 current miles" upon pick-up "BUT WILL NOT EXCEED 100 Miles !!!!!!" The future buyer will certainly care about that, too, since that's the whole point of spending new truck money on a not-new 'Yota.