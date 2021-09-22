Pristine 84-Mile 1993 Toyota Pickup Barn Find Will Sell for So Much Money

That 2.4-liter 22RE four-cylinder has had its fluids changed before, according to the seller, and the truck has a new battery, fuel pump, and fuel tank. Power is sent through a five-speed manual transmission and can be deployed to all four wheels, should you ever start the thing. It's probably a good idea to commit to one ideology or the other; either freshen it up and drive it or park it for good. Given the fact there aren't many—maybe any—others like it, this may be a rare case where the latter is more fitting.
It's anyone's guess how much the 4x4 will sell for, and there's no great data to inform a guess of my own. Bring a Trailer has one outlier—a 1985 model in Back to the Future garb that went for $58,000—and a 6,000-mile example that sold for $29,999. Bidding on this specific pickup is up to $35,500 already and the auction still has a day and some change left before closing.
If you end up nabbing this truck, shoot me an email so we can talk about it: caleb@thedrive.com