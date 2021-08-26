I Bought a 1965 IH Travelall Sight Unseen for $1,500. It Has a Zombie Mural on the Back

Seeing as I went 13 months without buying another truck from the '60s, I thought I'd change that with this 1965 International Travelall. It's different than what I'm used to—it doesn't even have a bed—but the classic 4x4 does share a few traits with the rest of my fleet. It's big, it's kinda crusty, and it... isn't roadworthy. None of those things truly define it, though. No, I'm afraid what does defines this thing is what's painted on the back.

While the truck may look okay-ish from the front—flaking grille and headlight surrounds aside—there’s a hand-spraypainted (or maybe airbrushed? Those letters are definitely stenciled but who's to say) zombie mural on the tailgate that’s admirably done but unquestionably ugly. Perhaps that's the point. Regardless, I must like it somewhere deep down because I still paid $1,500 for the Travelall.