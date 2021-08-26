I Bought a 1965 IH Travelall Sight Unseen for $1,500. It Has a Zombie Mural on the Back

The convoluted way I came to own this Travelall is only fitting. I'd seen it listed by a family friend on Facebook Marketplace and thought, "Wow, that's neat." There was only one photo included in the sale ad, and it showed the truck's most handsome angle—the front three-quarter, which I purposely used for this blog's lead image. That family friend is no dummy, of course.
My dad is actually the one who scooped up the IH first, right after he'd acquired an '86 Jeep Wagoneer that same week. I'd scrolled past the green truck half a dozen times before him and, one day, he told me about his newest acquisition. He's taken on the unhealthy practice of swapping dirt work for classic four-wheel drives, but to save him from himself—and my mom—I agreed to pay the $1,500 he was asking to cover his expenses. I didn't consider it a problem that I hadn't seen it in person. Yet.
The Travelall's 241-cubic-inch inline-six needs some work. It was last tagged in 2015, though it wears a set of like-new Yokohama Geolander tires so I'm not sure when it stopped running. I'm hoping we can make some magic by flushing the fuel system and dropping in a hot battery, so we'll see how far that gets us. It can't be too complicated, and I'm finally feeling familiar with these old carbureted sixes.
When new, this engine had max ratings of 140 horsepower and 223 pound-feet of torque. That's significantly less than the 300-cubic-inch inline-six in my '66 Ford dump truck, which made 170 hp and 283 lb-ft back before the moon landing. That output should be, erm, amplified by the four-speed manual transmission and what I'm sure is a low-geared rear axle. I don't have a line-setting ticket for the Travelall yet like I do for my '63 IH Loadstar, but it's in the plans so I can figure out what makes up this bucket o' bolts.