No, Hand Sanitizer Won't Blow Up Your Car. But You Should Store It Somewhere Else

As soon as it became clear that the coronavirus was much more threatening than a seasonal flu, people started hoarding everything they'd need to wait out the pandemic. Hand sanitizer was an early high-demand item that sold out almost instantly, and people went directly from that craze to sharing videos of flaming cars with warnings not to keep sanitizer in a hot vehicle. The images and stories were frightening but as these things often go, they weren't sharing the whole truth. Let's take a look at why.

The National Fire Prevention Agency’s (NFPA) Director of Technical Services Guy Colonna,

told The Drive that the spontaneous ignition temperature for hand sanitizer is over 700 degrees Fahrenheit. In order to reach those temperatures, he says the sanitizer would need to self-heat, which is an unlikely occurrence. More importantly, at 700 degrees you’ll have many other issues to worry about than just hand sanitizer—like a melting car. Common plastics melt at temperatures far less intense than the 700-degree spontaneous flash point of sanitizer.