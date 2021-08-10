Some Turkey Just Paid $23,000 for a 2001 Ford Ranger

Beauty must've been in the eye of whoever beheld this 2001 Ford Ranger and chose to bid $23,000 on it. Not everyone will pay new car money for a 20-year-old, barebones, compact pickup but as it seems, someone will if it's listed with enough detailed photos on Bring a Trailer. What's more, there was a bidding war that drove the price up that high, meaning two people were willing to pay more than $20,000 for it.

Of course, nobody's building a two-wheel-drive, single cab, stick-shift truck without power windows or cruise control right now. This one's undeniably clean and, yes, it's only got 23,000 miles on the clock. But that doesn't change the fact that someone bought this Ranger new for less money. The seller, who apparently put just 500 miles on it, cashed out big-time.