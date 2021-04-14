Please Don’t Drive Me to My Funeral in This Ford Explorer Hearse Upbadged as a Lincoln

Hearses are solemn and strange at the same time. They carry caskets, obviously, but they're typically aftermarket re-bodies of existing cars that were never meant to haul such, erm, grim cargo. That means, in a lot of cases, they don't look quite right.

The hearse in question today is being sold by Parks Superior Sales and was built by MK Coach. Yes, it's a Ford Explorer (for the most part) but the so-called "Combination Coach" can be optioned with the grille from a Lincoln Nautilus. The result is a lengthened, mildly reworked Explorer that says Lincoln on the front. Very unusual.