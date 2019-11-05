Car Mechanic Discovers the World's Most Poorly Assembled Exhaust System
The list of materials used is lengthy, but it includes hose clamps, speaker wire, and cast-iron plumbing elbows.
When an abnormally well-preserved Volkswagen fell into the hands of an Ohio mechanic earlier this year, the technician had no idea that they'd just picked up a car with a dark, embarrassing secret: The world's most poorly assembled exhaust.
The unnamed mechanic uploaded a video of the car to social media earlier this year, commenting on how little rust the old 1987 VW Rabbit cabriolet had for a car of its age in the Rust Belt before walking underneath to showcase the vehicle's "beautiful exhaust system." The "creative" series of pipes was seemingly fabricated from literal scrap, as it uses materials and assembly techniques that'd make anyone ask the local muffler shop for their money back.
"I received a car in trade and put it on the lift at my business," commented the repairman. "Upon the first inspection, I found the exhaust system to be extremely hacked together so I made a sarcastic video about it."
Here are some of the highlights: A cheapo, likely Chinese-built stainless steel exhaust manifold feeds into a collector that's joined by a pair of awful welds to the next segment of pipe, which is suspended from the car's unibody by hose clamps and roof lashing. From there, a flex pipe joins to a tube of unknown origin, a cast-iron plumbing elbow at its downstream end linking it to an apparently hammer-beaten pipe that barely makes it around what appears to be a rear crossmember. More booger-welded connections, a pair of junkyard motorcycle exhaust tips, and a twisted-up wire hanger complete what is—at least in our book—the world's worst exhaust job.
Hats on for that, lads and lasses.
- RELATEDWatch These Hackjob Mechanics Replace a Toyota SUV’s Brake Pads With iPhones"On second thought, let's not go to Russia, 'tis a silly place."READ NOW
- RELATEDThis Volkswagen Rabbit has a 6.0-Liter LS V-8This hare should have no problem beating the tortoise.READ NOW
- RELATEDVolkswagen Unveiling Rugged Atlas Overland Concepts at SEMA 2019The Volkswagen Atlas Basecamp concept is back, and this time, it brought friends along.READ NOW
- RELATEDGM Will Build Upcoming Electric Pickup Truck in Detroit, Batteries at Brand-New Factory in OhioEV production could resuscitate at least one of two facilities originally scheduled to close, but GM and the UAW must first sign a contract.READ NOW
- RELATEDFord Goes All-Out With These 5 Custom 2020 Super Duty Trucks at SEMAFrom overlanding to pavement-pounding, all the bases have been covered for this year's Las Vegas show.READ NOW