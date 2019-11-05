Car Mechanic Discovers the World's Most Poorly Assembled Exhaust System

When an abnormally well-preserved Volkswagen fell into the hands of an Ohio mechanic earlier this year, the technician had no idea that they'd just picked up a car with a dark, embarrassing secret: The world's most poorly assembled exhaust.

The unnamed mechanic uploaded a video of the car to social media earlier this year, commenting on how little rust the old 1987 VW Rabbit cabriolet had for a car of its age in the Rust Belt before walking underneath to showcase the vehicle's "beautiful exhaust system." The "creative" series of pipes was seemingly fabricated from literal scrap, as it uses materials and assembly techniques that'd make anyone ask the local muffler shop for their money back.

"I received a car in trade and put it on the lift at my business," commented the repairman. "Upon the first inspection, I found the exhaust system to be extremely hacked together so I made a sarcastic video about it."