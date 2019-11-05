Century-Old Shipwreck Above Niagara Falls Dislodged by Storm, Might Go Over the Edge

A large, intact iron shipwreck that's been stuck on rocks above Niagara Falls for the past 101 years was dislodged by last Thursday's heavy rain and wind and pushed closer to the precipice. Authorities are concerned it could keep moving and eventually plunge over the edge.

It's the first time the abandoned 122-foot vessel, a tourist attraction known as the Iron Scow (a scow is an old flat-bottomed sailboat), has moved an "appreciable distance" from its resting place in the last century. The Halloween storm pushed the ship about 150 feet down the Niagara River on the Canadian side before it got caught on more rocks; the Niagara Parks Commission tells CNN that the boat has apparently "flipped on its side and spun around."