Tell Us Your Favorite Road Trip Snacks, Because We're Going to Need a Lot Very Soon

We all have favorite munchies for those long stints behind the wheel. What's yours?

By Toni Scott
  • News
  • Guides & Gear
Toni Scott
Toni Scott View Toni Scott's Articles

This is your friendly Guides & Gear team officially asking for some advice from you, our dear readers! Yours truly will be hitting the road for a while soon in my new-to-me 1995 Toyota Hiace 3.0 Turbo Diesel Super Custom (more on that trip and van later, trust me!) But as I prepare for my trip, I've realized I need a wider variety of road trip snacks so I don't die of boredom eating the same thing every day for several months on end as I tour the American West. To that end, I'm compiling snack recommendations to keep me satiated while I drive. 

Personally, I'm a fan of Clif bars—specifically, the chocolate chip kind. I have a tree nut/peanut sensitivity, so trying to find filling energy or granola snacks without nuts in them can be a challenge, but these have none and they're a decent number of calories each, so I'm not completely starving by the time I reach my destination. Plus, they don't make too much of a mess like other granola bars.

via Twitter

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

My colleagues have thoughts on road trip snacks, which somewhat devolved into a fight and odd conversation about free-range, grass-fed potato chips... After imagining a cage-free Sun Chip gloriously frolicking in tall grass, they graciously submitted their go-tos to help keep me fed, too! For posterity, and your enjoyment, here are their favorite road trip snacks. 

Editor-in-Chief Kyle Cheromcha: Sour Haribo Bears

Deputy Editor, Editorial Kristen Lee: Bugles

Managing Editor, Editorial Jerry Perez: Gardettos and Carne Asada Burritos

News Editor Caleb Jacobs: Corn Nuts, Buc-ee's Beaver Nuggets

Executive Editor, Autos Jonathon Klein: Dark Chocolate Snappers

Deputy Editor, Informational Tony Markovich: Kirkland Signature Trail Mix

Social Media Director David Lee: Peanut Butter M&Ms, Red Bull, Chex Mix

Contributor James Gilboy: Circus Peanuts (Ed. Note: We don't know what's wrong with him, either.)

But enough about us—we want to know what you think! Sound off in the comments below and let us know what you enjoy for those long trips to keep the hunger at bay in the comments below! Bonus points from me if you can suggest some snacks that don't have nuts or peanuts on the ingredient list because I will actually try them out on the road myself and report back what I think. No pressure. 

Got a question? Got a pro tip? Send us a note: guidesandgear@thedrive.com

MORE TO READ