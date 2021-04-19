This is your friendly Guides & Gear team officially asking for some advice from you, our dear readers! Yours truly will be hitting the road for a while soon in my new-to-me 1995 Toyota Hiace 3.0 Turbo Diesel Super Custom (more on that trip and van later, trust me!) But as I prepare for my trip, I've realized I need a wider variety of road trip snacks so I don't die of boredom eating the same thing every day for several months on end as I tour the American West. To that end, I'm compiling snack recommendations to keep me satiated while I drive.

Personally, I'm a fan of Clif bars—specifically, the chocolate chip kind. I have a tree nut/peanut sensitivity, so trying to find filling energy or granola snacks without nuts in them can be a challenge, but these have none and they're a decent number of calories each, so I'm not completely starving by the time I reach my destination. Plus, they don't make too much of a mess like other granola bars.