Tell Us Your Favorite Road Trip Snacks, Because We're Going to Need a Lot Very Soon
We all have favorite munchies for those long stints behind the wheel. What's yours?
- News
- Guides & Gear
This is your friendly Guides & Gear team officially asking for some advice from you, our dear readers! Yours truly will be hitting the road for a while soon in my new-to-me 1995 Toyota Hiace 3.0 Turbo Diesel Super Custom (more on that trip and van later, trust me!) But as I prepare for my trip, I've realized I need a wider variety of road trip snacks so I don't die of boredom eating the same thing every day for several months on end as I tour the American West. To that end, I'm compiling snack recommendations to keep me satiated while I drive.
Personally, I'm a fan of Clif bars—specifically, the chocolate chip kind. I have a tree nut/peanut sensitivity, so trying to find filling energy or granola snacks without nuts in them can be a challenge, but these have none and they're a decent number of calories each, so I'm not completely starving by the time I reach my destination. Plus, they don't make too much of a mess like other granola bars.
My colleagues have thoughts on road trip snacks, which somewhat devolved into a fight and odd conversation about free-range, grass-fed potato chips... After imagining a cage-free Sun Chip gloriously frolicking in tall grass, they graciously submitted their go-tos to help keep me fed, too! For posterity, and your enjoyment, here are their favorite road trip snacks.
Editor-in-Chief Kyle Cheromcha: Sour Haribo Bears
Deputy Editor, Editorial Kristen Lee: Bugles
Managing Editor, Editorial Jerry Perez: Gardettos and Carne Asada Burritos
News Editor Caleb Jacobs: Corn Nuts, Buc-ee's Beaver Nuggets
Executive Editor, Autos Jonathon Klein: Dark Chocolate Snappers
Deputy Editor, Informational Tony Markovich: Kirkland Signature Trail Mix
Social Media Director David Lee: Peanut Butter M&Ms, Red Bull, Chex Mix
Contributor James Gilboy: Circus Peanuts (Ed. Note: We don't know what's wrong with him, either.)
But enough about us—we want to know what you think! Sound off in the comments below and let us know what you enjoy for those long trips to keep the hunger at bay in the comments below! Bonus points from me if you can suggest some snacks that don't have nuts or peanuts on the ingredient list because I will actually try them out on the road myself and report back what I think. No pressure.
Got a question? Got a pro tip? Send us a note: guidesandgear@thedrive.com
-
RELATEDWhat’s The One Tool You Can’t Live Without In Your Garage?We all have our favorite wrench or socket set, so what’s yours?READ NOW
-
RELATEDThe Drive Editors’ Favorite Mechanic's Tools and Garage GearAfter decades of broken knuckles, singed eyebrows, and snapped bolts, this is the gear we keep close by.READ NOW
-
RELATEDTell Us What Gear You Want to See The Drive ReviewGadgets, gizmos, tires, and stuff for the great outdoors are on the list, but what do you think we should test?READ NOW