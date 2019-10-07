Is This Rare 2010 Hummer H3t Alpha V-8 Midsize Pickup Still Worth $33K?

If you’re in the market for a midsize pickup truck and want to stand out in the flashiest way possible, this Hummer H3t Alpha currently listed for sale at CarMax could be your ticket.

Alpha versions like this one here are much more powerful than the average H3s, getting 300-horsepower 5.3-liter V-8s instead of the puny inline-fives with 242 horsepower the base models received. Though there were a few thousand H3Ts sold by 2009, the Alpha is considered rare with just 48 examples sold in the brand’s final 2010 model year, making this Alpha listed for sale in Nashville the only one currently for sale that we know of. The downside, however, is that CarMax’s “No-Haggle Price” means its new owner will pay $31,998, or just a few grand less than its original sticker price of $38,000.