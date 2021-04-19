You Better Believe Gordon Murray Has the World's Greatest Collection of Lightweight Cars

Most people reading this will have seen that meme about the car enthusiast's ideal house, consisting of a single bedroom and a vast dozen-car garage. Gordon Murray, the father of the McLaren F1, though, actually lives that life, confessing in a video tour of his car collection that he lives in such a house, one whose garage fits 22 cars. Some of those exquisite cars are featured in said video, where Murray highlights the inspiration behind them and some of the details of these little-known historic projects.

In the one-hour clip shared in the Top Gear YouTube channel, Murray explains his collection began with cars he had wanted from a young age. However, as time went on, he found himself gravitating towards cars with "simple, lightweight, and purposeful" designs like those of his idol Colin Chapman. Indeed, Murray's collection today is almost entirely comprised of vehicles that'd make Mister Add Lightness proud, with three-quarters of their number coming in below 800 kilograms—that's 1,764 pounds.