'Hoarder-Level' Land Rover Collection Could Be Yours for $500,000

The classic Land Rover is well known for its off-road chops, and has a huge fan base dedicated to preserving and driving the old four-wheelers. One such enthusiast went so far as running his own business selling parts and refurbishing the vehicles, and is now ready to move on to new things. HIs loss could be your gain, with his "hoarder-level" collection of Land Rovers and parts up for sale on eBay, as reported by CarScoops. The listing states a lofty price for the collection—a full $500,000 US dollars. The seller states that the business was started "as a supplement to my surgical tech job and a means of putting myself through college." Having graduated, the owner is ready to sell.

The listing concerns a total of 37 Land Rovers. Nineteen of these are Range Rover Classic soft dash models from 1995, some of which are in running condition while others are good as parts trucks only. There's a chop-top Range Rover Classic with a V8 and a half-finished rollcage, two Discovery 2s, and 7 Discovery 1s. Other than that, the collection features a smattering of Defender models in various forms and a 2005 Freelander SE3. However, fans of grunt will probably appreciate the 2008 Range Rover Supercharged most of all.

eBay Your fleet awaits, Commodore.

Parts are plentiful, too. The owner reports that the collection includes two 40-foot containers full of parts, as well as a storage unit as well. The haul includes gems such as LS and Coyote drivetrains, bulkheads from LHD Defender models, and even a Puma 130 body on a brand-new rolling chassis. While the seller states that he's " not interested in selling piece parts or single vehicles as-is here and there" the listing also notes that five of the Land Rovers have sold separately and that "not everything might be available." It's a rather confusing contradiction, but pretty typical when you're talking about offloading a heap of cars that have been sitting in a field somewhere. Items are also listed on multiple sites so it's probably best to reach out directly in the event you want a piece of the action.

eBay All this could be yours.