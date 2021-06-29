Build Your Own Le Mans Prototype-Style Race Car With This $24K Starter Kit

These cars' frames are constructed of steel tubing and have been designed as crash-safe roll cages. Combined with the body, both are said to weigh just 1,874 pounds, though that doesn't include the brakes, steering, suspension, or drivetrain, all of which are the buyer's responsibility to source. Only V8s or smaller engines can fit, and due to frame limitations, only motors with a maximum of 600 horsepower. Aeromaster's demo car features a 340-horsepower, 4.2-liter Audi unit, though the company states an LS would work well too.
Aeromaster LMPs are available at two tiers, Basic and Pro, the former of which starts around $23,600. It includes all the preformed tubing necessary to build the chassis, the suspension wishbones, laser-cut aluminum underbody, body panels, and windows, consisting of an acrylic windshield and Lexan side windows. The windshield can be optionally upgraded to road-legal safety glass, while the body can be ordered with a rear fender air intake, side fuel inlet, and adjustable rear wing with a light, and the interior with a bucket seat and aluminum panels.