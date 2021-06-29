Build Your Own Le Mans Prototype-Style Race Car With This $24K Starter Kit

We often speak of cars like the GM F-body or the Chevrolet Corvette as being the ultimate performance bargains. They're up there, sure, but if you're down to get your digits dirty, you can do a lot better. If you're willing to weld, you can build yourself an absurdly accurate replica of the 2003 24 Hours of Le Mans-winning Bentley Speed 8, one with a full tubular chassis, a V8 engine, and any transmission you please.

These kits are offered by Bulgarian firm Aeromaster, which claims to have spent five years developing a chassis to fit under an 80-percent accurate replica of the Bentley's body (slightly altered to simplify maintenance). Constructed of fiberglass, this body is about four inches shorter and three wider than that of a 2021 Ford Mustang, but more than a foot lower—roughly one inch lower than a Ford GT40, in fact. It's formed around a full-size, CNC-machined body buck, which results in unusually high quality and symmetry for a kit car body.