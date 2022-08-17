The 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Adds a Wild DRS-Style Rear Wing

The new 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS is here, and thanks to a leak ahead of its reveal Wednesday, we know the 992 generation of Porsche's beloved track weapon is getting active aero for the first time.

Photos leaked of the new GT3 RS earlier this week hit Facebook and Instagram, and judging by the request that Apex Automotor Facebook group poster Trevor Colin said he received to take them down, it's highly likely these are the real deal.

The GT3 RS is Porsche's most track-focused love letter to natural aspiration out there, with this version expected to pack a 4.0-liter flat-six engine good for about 493 horsepower that's carried over from the 992-gen 911 GT3 Cup and 911 GT3, according to previous statements released by Porsche. Porsche says most of its upgrades to the GT3 RS are in chassis and aerodynamic upgrades, and they weren't joking.

The new 911 GT3 RS packs the most intense aero we've seen to date, with big air vents in the hood, a massive rear diffuser, giant air scoops in the rear wheel arches, and front fender vents designed to keep the car's nose planted at speed. Winglets next to the front and rear wheels help smooth out airflow down the side of the car, and fins along the roofline help it direct air exactly where it needs to be for the car's true party piece: its active rear wing.

We've already seen the big rear wing in action testing on the Nordschleife, but these leaked photos confirm that DRS-like active aero is coming to the new GT3 RS for the first time. A flap in the giant swan-neck wing closes off under braking to close off some of the airflow like an air brake and then opens back up under acceleration to let more air through.

According to licunyi_starandcar, who posted the leaked photos on Instagram, the car will also come with carbon fiber door skins and offer an even more hardcore Weissach package with magnesium wheels.

The interior is nothing to brush off, either, with the steering wheel now sporting four rotary dials for drive mode settings whereas the 992-gen GT3 just packs one. As with the previous one, we expect this to be PDK-only, and you can spot the paddles right behind the wheel of this one as well.

We'll update this post with more after the car's debut, which you can watch here on YouTube.